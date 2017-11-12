Steelers cornerback Joe Haden will miss multiple weeks after he suffered a broken fibula during Pittsburgh's 20-17 victory over the Colts on Sunday, reports the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ed Bouchette.

Steelers Joe haden has broken fibula — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) November 12, 2017

The injury happened late in the first quarter when Haden collided into a Colts offensive player. He limped off the field and was replaced in the lineup by Coty Sensabaugh.

Haden, 28, signed a three-year, $27 million deal with Pittsburgh after he was released by the Browns in August. Haden has played an integral role in an improved Steelers defense that has helped Pittsburgh to first place in the AFC with a 7-2 record.