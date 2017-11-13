San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan isn't quite ready to name Jimmy Garoppolo the team's starter for its Week 12 game against the Seahawks.

On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter ​reported the 49ers were eyeing their upcoming game against the Seahawks, which follows the team's bye, for Garoppolo's debut as the starter. But Shanahan disputed the report.

"No, that was never the plan. As I told you guys, I'm taking it week by week so I don't have to really pause on everything...It's not just about C.J. or just about Jimmy," he said, according to ESPN. "There's a lot of things that go into it."

On Oct. 30, Garoppolo was traded to San Francisco from the New England Patriots for a second-round pick and has served as C.J. Beathard's backup for the past three weeks. Beathard, a rookie from Iowa, led the Niners to their first win of the season over the Giants on Sunday, but injured his thumb and will have further tests.

San Francisco is currently 1-9 on the season with six games to play. Lackluster quarterback play from Brian Hoyer and Beathard inspired the trade for Garoppolo, who is widely considered to be a franchise quarterback.

"I know that we have a guy that we're excited about and I know he has the ability to help us and help the team in the future," Shanahan said on Nov. 1. "We did this because we feel this will improve our team and our organization."

With the season already lost, however, the Niners have expressed their willingness to be patient in bringing Garoppolo along. Immediately after the trade, Shanahan told reporters he couldn't "promise you [Garoppolo] will play this year." But with the bye week approaching and the extra week of offensive familiarity that comes with it, the first-year head coach will have a difficult decision on his hands.

Garoppolo has started just two games in over three seasons since entering the league, backing up Tom Brady before the trade. Overall, the fourth-year quarterback has thrown for 690 yards and five touchdowns in 17 appearances with New England.