Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer left Sunday afternoon's 38–24 loss to the Detroit Lions with a rib injury.

Kizer took a hard hit from Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs with just six seconds remaining in the third quarter. Kizer underwent X-rays in the locker room, which came back negative. Kizer re-entered the game with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Cody Kessler entered the game in Kizer's absence and completed just one pass on three attempts for five yards. Kizer finished the game with 21 passes completed for 232 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Browns are 0–9 on the season and will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in their next game.