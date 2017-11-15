Jon Gruden: 'Never Say Never' On Return To Coaching

The latest rumors on a possible return to the sidelines by Jon Gruden.

By Chris Chavez
November 15, 2017

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden told ESPN's Mike and Mike that he would never rule out a return to coaching but has not engaged in any talks with teams.

“I haven’t talked to anybody,” Gruden said, according to ProFootballTalk. “All I really have in my life is my family and football. That’s about it. I’m real sensitive to the coaches that are out there coaching, so I don’t speculate. I just love football. I’m trying to hang onto the job I have. I’m very fortunate to be with the people I’m with. I don’t know what’s gonna happen in the future. I just know this: I’m gonna continue to give my best effort to the game, stay prepared, and I love Monday Night Football and don’t plan on leaving but, as you know in life, you never say never to nothing.”

Gruden has not coached in the NFL since 2008. He spent four years with the Oakland Raiders from 1998 to 2001 before coaching the Buccaneers from 2002 to 2008. He currently serves as an analyst on ESPN for Monday Night Football. 

Gruden's name has been tossed around as one of the top candidates that Tennessee fans would like to see replace Butch Jones. The Vols are 4–6 on the season and 0–6 in SEC play.

