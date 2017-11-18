The Seahawks remain plagued by injury as safety Kam Chancellor is reportedly likely out for the season with a neck injury, reports NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Chancellor was reportedly questionable for the Seahawks' Monday night game at Atlanta, but a neck injury that he suffered in last Thursday's game will keep him out all year now.

Seattle lost cornerback Richard Sherman to a ruptured Achilles last week as well. Sherman is also out for the rest of the season after getting tangled with receiver John Brown in the third quarter.

Defensive end Cliff Avril is also out with a neck injury and he can't return until at least Week 14.

Sherman and Chancellor's injuries will be big for a Seattle defense that ranks 12th in total defense in the league.