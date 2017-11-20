Three weeks after an injury nearly cost him his left leg, Bears tight end Zach Miller is finally back home.

Miller dislocated his left kneecap in the Bears’ game against the Saints in New Orleans on Oct. 29, 23 days ago. He had immediate surgery to repair damage to his arteries, a procedure that kept doctors from being forced to amputate the leg.

After a week in the hospital in New Orleans, Miller was transferred to a hospital in the Chicago area, where he remained until Monday when he was finally cleared to return home.

In addition to the dislocated patella, Miller also tore all four major ligaments in his knee. It could be career-threatening for the 33-year-old.

The play on which Miller was injured was initially ruled a touchdown before it was overturned on replay review.