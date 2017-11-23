Here's how to watch Redskins vs. Giants on Thanksgiving.
Washington will host the New York Giants in primetime on Thanksgiving.
The Giants have fallen sharply in 2017 after reaching the postseason as a wild card in 2016. New York is instead in position for a top five draft pick and a rebuild.
Washington is still battling for a playoff spot, though an NFC East title may be moving out of reach with the Eagles surging toward a possible No. 1 seed.
Washington–New York is preceded by Lions–Vikings at 12:30 p.m. ET and Cowboys–Chargers at 4:30 p.m. ET.
See how to watch Thursday night's game below.
How to watch
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.