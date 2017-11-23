Washington will host the New York Giants in primetime on Thanksgiving.

The Giants have fallen sharply in 2017 after reaching the postseason as a wild card in 2016. New York is instead in position for a top five draft pick and a rebuild.

Washington is still battling for a playoff spot, though an NFC East title may be moving out of reach with the Eagles surging toward a possible No. 1 seed.

Washington–New York is preceded by Lions–Vikings at 12:30 p.m. ET and Cowboys–Chargers at 4:30 p.m. ET.

See how to watch Thursday night's game below.

How to watch

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV.