NFL celebrations are continuing to improve from week to week. With November coming to an end and the regular season's conclusion getting closer, a lot more teams are executing group celebrations at a higher level than back in September.

Whether it's a team at the top of its division like the Eagles or the Patriots or a team falling out of the playoff picture, everybody is trying to show off their creativity when it comes to celebrations now.

Below is a look at some of the best celebrations from Sunday so far.

The Chiefs and Eagles decided to really embrace the holiday season by doing a group photo for their Christmas cards. The Chiefs may not have quite as much as the Eagles to smile about right now, but everybody has to look happy in these types of photos.

The Eagles decided their 31-3 win over the Bears was the perfect situation to pull out all the group celebrations they could think of, and they were pretty solid. After Alshon Jeffrey scored a touchdown against his former team, his teammates in Philadelphia got together for a frame of bowling.

For the Jets, the end zone was a place to relax, not do more activities. So Robby Anderson decided to take a nap after one of his two scores against the Panthers.

1️⃣ Take it to the house

2️⃣ Make yourself right at home#NFLCelebrations pic.twitter.com/F966OIfa0N — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 26, 2017

Delanie Walker learned from Chad Johnson how to pump life into a football, and he did just that in the Titans' 20-16 win over the Colts.

Julio Jones had Buccaneers defenders on edge all game as he hauled in 12 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns, but his own teammates also had a hard time keeping up with him when he was giving instructions for a game of red light, green light.

Brandin Cooks felt a little tired after a game-sealing score and had Rob Gronkowski give him a lift to the bench. But the Patriots can't talk about it.

The best celebration after Week 12 however was courtesy of the Eagles defense. It wasn't a touchdown, but what was essentially a game-ending interception by Rasul Douglas that caused Philadelphia to break out into an organized group line dance.

The only problem, the interception was reviewed and called an incomplete pass and not a pick.

So when the Eagles got another interception six plays later thanks to C Graham, they went right back to the Electric Slide.

Hopefully next week a team breaks out the Cha Cha Slide after a big play.