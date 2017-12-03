New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is coming under fire for a cheap shot hit that he took after Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White was on the ground and out of bounds after the play was over.

The hit occurred when White intercepted a pass from Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. White appeared to be a little bit shaken up after the late hit by Gronkowski and was being evaluated for a head injury. Gronkowski was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

Micah Hyde got into his own scuffle with Danny Amendola on the same play so the two teams decided to accept offsetting penalties. Unfortunately for the Bills, Jerry Hughes was called for a personal four for unsportsmanlike conduct after the play and the Bills lost 15 yards.

Watch the play in question below:

What the hell are you doing, Gronk? pic.twitter.com/mZTgJA62eU — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 3, 2017

The Patriots led 23–3 before the incident. If New England holds on, they would improve to 10–2 on the season.

Gronkowski will likely face at least a fine for his actions.