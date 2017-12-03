Watch: Tom Brady Yells At Josh McDaniels On The Sideline

Tom Brady chews out Josh McDaniels on the sidelines.

By Chris Chavez
December 03, 2017

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was not happy with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels during Sunday afternoon's game against the Buffalo Bills. 

In the first quarter, Brady came off the field after a drive ended with the Patriots 11 yards out of a first down. The broadcast cameras panned over to the sidelines and caught Brady yelling at McDaniels for a few seconds.

Watch the exchange below:

Brady and McDaniels were later seen chatting in a much calmer manner in the second quarter.

The Patriots went into halftime leading 9–3.

