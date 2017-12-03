New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was not happy with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels during Sunday afternoon's game against the Buffalo Bills.

In the first quarter, Brady came off the field after a drive ended with the Patriots 11 yards out of a first down. The broadcast cameras panned over to the sidelines and caught Brady yelling at McDaniels for a few seconds.

Watch the exchange below:

I like that Brady took his helmet off mid-meltdown so it'd be easier to read his lips pic.twitter.com/7arJywPoml — Ben Baskin (@Ben_Baskin) December 3, 2017

Brady and McDaniels were later seen chatting in a much calmer manner in the second quarter.

The Patriots went into halftime leading 9–3.