Tyrod Taylor Carted Off To Locker Room With Knee Injury, Nate Peterman Enters At QB

It's Nate Peterman time in Buffalo again.

By Chris Chavez
December 03, 2017

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor was headed to the locker room with a knee injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. The Bills announced that he would be out for the rest of the game. Nate Peterman entered the game as his replacement.

Peterman is the third quarterback used by the Bills against the Patriots. Joe Webb entered the game and threw one pass.

Peterman threw five interceptions in the first half of his starting debut against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. Taylor replaced Peterman in the second half of that game. Head coach Sean McDermott went back on his decision and re-named Taylor the starting quarterback for Week 11.

The Bills were trailing the Patriots 23–3 when Taylor went down with the injury.

