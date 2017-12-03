A number of NFL players went out their team's games with injuries on Sunday.

Below is a full list of injuries that we’re tracking.

Tyrod Taylor, Bills - Knee, Out

Taylor was carted off the field and replaced by Nathan Peterman at quarterback

Jimmy Smith, Ravens - Achilles, Out

Smith was carried off the field with a leg injury.

Ezekiel Ansah, Lions - Ankle, Returned to Game

The Lions pass rusher was injured in the second quarter.

Kyle Long, Bears – Shoulder, Questionable

The Bears right guard was injured in the second half vs. the 49ers.

C.J. Fiedorowicz, Texans – Concussion, Out

The Texans tight end is again being evaluated for a head injury.

Braxton Miller, Texans – Concussion, Out

Another Texans injury as Miller left the game with a head injury

Johnathan Joseph, Texans – Shoulder, Out

Joseph had four tackles in the first half vs. the Titans

Jelani Jenkins, Texans - Concussion, Out

The Texans inside linebacker is out with a head injury.

David Morgan, Vikings – Concussion, Out

The Vikings tight end was injured in the first quarter.

Bruce Ellington, Texans - Hamstring, Out

Houston's receiver went to the sidelines with the injury in the first quarter.

Mitch Morse - Chiefs - Foot, Questionable

Morse limped in the second quarter vs. Jets. to return with a foot injury.

Pernell McPhee, Bears - Shoulder, Questionable

The Bears linebacker had one tackle before being injured.

Allen Bailey, Chiefs - Knee, Questionable

The Chiefs defensive lineman was injured vs. the Jets.

C.J. Mosley, Ravens - Stringer, Returned to Game

The Ravens linebacker was in the concussion protocol.

Cordrea Tankersley, Dolphins - Ankle, Questionable