Here are the notable injuries in Week 13 of the NFL.
A number of NFL players went out their team's games with injuries on Sunday.
Below is a full list of injuries that we’re tracking.
Tyrod Taylor, Bills - Knee, Out
Taylor was carted off the field and replaced by Nathan Peterman at quarterback
Jimmy Smith, Ravens - Achilles, Out
Smith was carried off the field with a leg injury.
Ezekiel Ansah, Lions - Ankle, Returned to Game
The Lions pass rusher was injured in the second quarter.
Kyle Long, Bears – Shoulder, Questionable
The Bears right guard was injured in the second half vs. the 49ers.
C.J. Fiedorowicz, Texans – Concussion, Out
The Texans tight end is again being evaluated for a head injury.
Braxton Miller, Texans – Concussion, Out
Another Texans injury as Miller left the game with a head injury
Johnathan Joseph, Texans – Shoulder, Out
Joseph had four tackles in the first half vs. the Titans
Jelani Jenkins, Texans - Concussion, Out
The Texans inside linebacker is out with a head injury.
David Morgan, Vikings – Concussion, Out
The Vikings tight end was injured in the first quarter.
Bruce Ellington, Texans - Hamstring, Out
Houston's receiver went to the sidelines with the injury in the first quarter.
Mitch Morse - Chiefs - Foot, Questionable
Morse limped in the second quarter vs. Jets. to return with a foot injury.
Pernell McPhee, Bears - Shoulder, Questionable
The Bears linebacker had one tackle before being injured.
Allen Bailey, Chiefs - Knee, Questionable
The Chiefs defensive lineman was injured vs. the Jets.
C.J. Mosley, Ravens - Stringer, Returned to Game
The Ravens linebacker was in the concussion protocol.