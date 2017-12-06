Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has decided to suspend All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters without pay for a pivotal divisional game Sunday, he announced Wednesday.

Peters was penalized during last weekend’s loss to the Jets for throwing an official’s flag into the stands at Met Life Stadium. He then walked off the field and into the Kansas City locker room, though he had not been ejected from the game. When he returned to the field a few minutes later, he was not wearing his socks. The Chiefs defense didn’t take the field again until the Jets ran out the clock with two kneeldowns.

SOURCE: Marcus Peters did not agree with this penalty call pic.twitter.com/AWgbhSWpYF — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 3, 2017

Reid declined to specify what led to the suspension but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that is at least partially the result of his decision to leave the field while the game was going on.

The Chiefs enter Sunday’s home game against the Raiders in a three-way tie with Oakland and the Chargers for first place in the AFC West. Kansas City is riding a four-game losing streak, all against teams with records of .500 or worse.

The newly signed Darrelle Revis, who played 40% of the Chiefs’ defensive snaps in his debut last week, figures to see more action with Peters absent.