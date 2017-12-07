Browns Name John Dorsey New General Manager

The Browns named John Dorsey their new general manger. 

By Charlotte Carroll
December 07, 2017

The Browns named John Dorsey their new general manger, owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam announced Thursday night.

Cleveland fired its previous GM and executive vice president of operations Sashi Brown earlier Thursday.

Dorsey was GM of the Chiefs from 2013 to 2016. Kansas City went 43–21 during that time. 

“I have spent a majority of my football life with two franchises that also have storied history and I think I have a feel for the mentality of the fans in Cleveland and what it would mean to recreate the success this franchise once had," Dorsey said in a statement on the Brown's website.

Hue Jackson will return as coach next year, Jimmy Haslam confirmed.  

The Browns won exactly one game since Brown was hired. They went 1–15 last season and are 0–12 thus far this year. The Browns have hardly been a powerhouse since they returned to Cleveland in 1999 but they had won at least two games in every season before last.

Dorsey played six years at linebacker for Green Bay and has worked in NFL player personnel for 26 years. His teams have had 19 playoff berths, 11 divisional titles, three conference championships and two Super Bowl wins.

 

 

