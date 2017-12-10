Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz injured his knee and would not return after being tended to by the medical staff on the sidelines. The Eagles fear that Wentz tore his left ACL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wentz was injured after throwing a touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffrey in the third-quarter on Sunday afternoon's game in Los Angeles. Wentz set the Eagles' franchise record for most touchdown passes in a season.

Watch the touchdown below:

Backup quarterback Nick Foles was seen warming up on the sidelines.

Wentz was 23 of 41 with 291 yards, four touchdowns and one interception before leaving the game.

The Eagles led the Rams 28–24 when Wentz left the game.