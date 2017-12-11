How to Watch Patriots vs. Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Patriots vs. Dolphins on Monday Night Football.

By Scooby Axson
December 11, 2017

The New England Patriots will try to continue their dominance over the AFC East when they visit the Dolphins in Miami, but will have to do it without one of their best players.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski will miss Monday's game after being suspended for a late hit against Buffalo Bills defensive back Tre'Davious White.

New England, who will clinch the division with a victory, is averaging 29 points per game and Tom Brady is the league's highest rated passes, throwing for 3,632 yards with 26 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Miami snapped a five-game losing streak last week with a victory over the Denver Broncos. Miami has lost three in a row to New England.

How to Watch

Time: Monday, Dec. 11, 8:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

