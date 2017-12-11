Patriots Targeting Dolphins LB Kiko Alonso’s Weaknesses on Monday Night Football

Logan Bowles via AP

Quickly

  • Look for the Patriots’ offense to keep Kiko Alonso on his heels, and for the defense to mix up the schemes—but not as much as the last game against the Dolphins—on Monday Night Football.
By Andy Benoit
December 11, 2017

Three things to know ahead of Patriots-Dolphins on NFL Week 14 Monday Night Football...

1. The Patriots will go after linebacker Kiko Alonso, who is dynamic when he’s attacking but vulnerable when reacting. New England has an outstanding play-action game off “power” run fakes, where a guard pulls in an exaggerated effort to make a linebacker bite, and you can bet the pulling guard will come from whatever side Alonso is aligned. Too bad for the Patriots that Rob Gronkowski is suspended; the other area where Alonso struggles is in covering seam routes.

2. When the Patriots faced the Dolphins and Adam Gase’s offense in Week 12, they broke their mold of straightforward, coverage-based football and instead featured an array of disguises and pressure packages. Was that because they were facing backup quarterback Matt Moore? Or did they feel that was the best way to go after Miami’s beleaguered offense? We’ll get our answer when we see how they approach things now that Jay Cutler is back under center. The guess here is there will be more schematic volume (including blitzing) than in a typical New England game, but less than in that last Miami game. Look for any designer pass rush tactics to attack inside. The Dolphins are just so-so at guard, and center Mike Pouncey struggled mightily as a pass-blocker in the Week 12 meeting.

3. We’re seeing a little more matchup coverage from the Patriots, because they have the corners to do this. Stephon Gilmore works well against bigger receivers (in this game, that’d be Devante Parker), Malcolm Butler can travel with quicker receivers (Kenny Stills) and Jonathan Jones is getting sturdier in the slot (Jarvis Landry). 

Bold Prediction: Dion Lewis will have at least 90 of New England’s 150 yards rushing. It’s always overlooked, but the Patriots have a diverse ground game, especially out of old-fashioned base personnel.

Score Prediction: Patriots 30, Dolphins 17

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters