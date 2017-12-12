Fantasy Football Rankings Week 15

Quickly

  • With Carson Wentz out for the rest of the season, should owners start Nick Foles in his place? Our Week 15 fantasy football rankings will help.
By Michael Beller
December 12, 2017

Congratulations, dear reader. You're two wins away from a fantasy championship. The injury bug was back in a big way in Week 14, taking Carson Wentz for the rest of the season with a torn ACL. That will send ripples through one of this season's best offenses, with the impact of Wentz's injury felt at every position in the fantasy game. How does the move to Nick Foles affect the fantasy-relevant Eagles? And where does everyone else in the league slot for the fantasy semifinals? Find out in our Week 15 rankings.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters