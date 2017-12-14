Video Shows Former Cowboys Defensive End Damontre Moore Involved in Violent Street Fight

A video obtained by TMZ appears to show Moore throwing multiple punches in a street brawl. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 14, 2017

A video obtained by TMZ Sports appears to show NFL free agent Damontre Moore throwing multiple punches in a heated street fight with two men. Toward the end of the video, a loud noise resembling a gunshot can be heard. 

Warning: The video below contains NSFW content.

The fight reportedly took place on Oct. 20, which is just four days before Moore was released by the Cowboys, a move the team said was made for football reasons. Moore, 25, was a third-round pick by the Giants out of Texas A&M in the 2013 draft. He spent three seasons in New York before he was waived for violating team rules. The violation reportedly stemmed from an argument over headphones with then-teammate Cullen Jenkins. 

Moore had brief stints with the Dolphins, Raiders and Seahawks before he landed in Dallas. He was suspended for the first two games of this season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. Moore recorded five tackles over three games before he was released. 

