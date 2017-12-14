One of the knocks on Marcus Mariota when he was a draft prospect was that he was "too nice." A quiet, laid-back kid whose personality reflects the chillness of his native Hawaii, some scouts wondered whether Mariota has what it takes to command a huddle and locker room.

While Mariota's play this season has been less than stellar—10 touchdown passes, 14 interceptions isn't an ideal ratio—he's proven that he can lead a football team. But he sure as hell hasn't lost his soft side.

Mariota issued a completely unnecessary apology to the media on Wednesday because his mother yelled at him for being rude after Tennessee's 12-7 loss to Arizona last Sunday.

Watch @Titans QB Marcus Mariota apologize to the media for being short with us after the game on Sunday #titanon2 @WKRN pic.twitter.com/srz50v9V8E — Cal Baxter (@CalBaxter) December 14, 2017

"I want to say I am sorry for the way handled the press conference," Mariota said at Wednesday's media availability. "I know not everybody that was there is here. But I was rude and inappropriate, and I just want to say I apologize for it."

After a media member told Mariota that he was not rude nor inappropriate, Mariota spilled the beans about his Momma.

"It's funny, I got an earful from my mom. That’s how I was raised and I appreciate you guys for understanding."

This apology would suggest that Mariota cursed at reporters or walked out on a question, or something egregiously inappropriate. Nah. Nothing like that happened. Mariota was just somewhat terse in his responses, which is understandable given that his two second-half interceptions led to a loss that took Tennessee out of first place in the AFC South. We've seen way worse from athletes and coaches following losses.

Titans: "I've been hurting our team. I have to find ways to get better."



Marcus Mariota Postgame Press Conference #TENvsAZ pic.twitter.com/qOKnLlECIm Go Titans!!! — gary ashton (@garyashton) December 11, 2017

It's easy forget because he's been in the spotlight for so long, but Mariota is still just a 24-year-old who listens to his mother. What a guy.