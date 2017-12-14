Former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin has not signed with any team since being released by the Cleveland Browns in March, but he told ESPN that he turned down offers to join the Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens.

“I had an offer from Arizona, and also from Baltimore,” Griffin said.

Griffin has not given up hope on signing with a team in time for a possible postseason run.

"I had interest in the offseason,” he added. “It just wasn’t the right fit and I had to make that decision for myself to say, ‘Look, if I don’t accept this offer, there’s a chance I won’t play football this year.’ And I would talk to my family, and I was OK with that, OK with the fact that it might happen.”

Watch Griffin's comments below:

Griffin last played for the Browns on Jan. 1, 2017. He finished last season with just five games played and 87 completed passes for 886 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He injured his collarbone early in the year but came back in time to lead the Browns to their own victory of the season.

He has 8,983 yards with 42 touchdowns and 26 interceptions in his career.

[h/t ProFootballTalk]