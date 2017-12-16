The Lions have a lot to be dancing about in the early going of Saturday's game against the Bears.

Detroit is 7-6 and fighting for a playoff spot, and this game against Chicago has helped the Lions so far.

In the second quarter. Matthew Stafford connected with TJ Jones to help Detroit establish a 13-0 lead. After the score, Jones gathered up some teammates to show off their high kicks in a Rockette-inspired Christmas-themed touchdown celebration.

Celebration practice with Boogie Down Brown paid off for the @Lions 😂



(cc: @KeeganMKey) pic.twitter.com/SuUj5wUszY — NFL (@NFL) December 16, 2017

The kicks were a 7/10, but mostly because they practiced in advance and still didn't get their legs up that high.