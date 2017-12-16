Running back Reggie Bush officially announced his retirement Friday night after 11 seasons in the league while speaking on NFL Total Access.

"I'm done," Bush said. "Yeah, I'm done. I said it. It's not breaking news. I've been saying it. I said it all season long, I said, 'Listen, if I don't play this year, I'm going to retire.' Because I'm not going to spend a whole year off, come back, 33 years old, trying to get back in the league. Listen, once you get to a certain age as a running back, they just start to slowly weed you out."

As Bush said, the news isn't really news. He hasn't played since last season with the Bills.

He finished his NFL career with 9,088 yards from scrimmage and 54 touchdowns. He had four more touchdowns as a punt returner, and won Super Bowl XLIV with the Saints. He suffered a season ending knee injury after slipping on concrete outside of the stadium in St. Louis in 2015.

He played college at USC, recording over 4,500 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Bush was the Saints' second overall pick in the 2006 NFL draft. He's played with the Dolphins, Lions and Bills, but he still wants to retire as a Saint.

"Listen, the Saints know I'm coming home at some point," Bush said. "I'm going to come home to retire as a Saint. But yeah, man, I'm done. For sure. I'm done."