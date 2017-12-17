The Steelers' Antonio Brown will not return to the Patriots game Sunday and he is being taken to the hospital for further evaluation of his left calf injury.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Brown has a partially torn calf muscle and will likely not play next week, but he should be good for the postseason.

Brown was trying to grab a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw to the endzone in the second quarter. He had help walking off the field and left to the chants of MVP.

UPDATE: #84 Antonio Brown will be taken to the hospital for further evaluation of his calf injury.



He will not return to today’s game. https://t.co/CpfbEr0vuK — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 17, 2017

After being looked at in the pop-up medical tent, he walked with assistance to the locker room. Announcers said Brown is in the x-ray room.

Antonio Brown helped off the field in Pittsburgh after an apparent injury to his lower left leg pic.twitter.com/VRUATtgAah — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 17, 2017

Before leaving, Brown had two catches for 24 yards.

Brown leads the league in receiving yards with 1509 yards and nine touchdowns on 99 receptions.

