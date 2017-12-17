Steelers WR Antonio Brown Will Not Return to Patriots Game After Suffering Calf Injury

By Charlotte Carroll
December 17, 2017

The Steelers' Antonio Brown will not return to the Patriots game Sunday and he is being taken to the hospital for further evaluation of his left calf injury.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Brown has a partially torn calf muscle and will likely not play next week, but he should be good for the postseason.  

Brown was trying to grab a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw to the endzone in the second quarter. He had help walking off the field and left to the chants of MVP. 

After being looked at in the pop-up medical tent, he walked with assistance to the locker room. Announcers said Brown is in the x-ray room. 

Before leaving, Brown had two catches for 24 yards. 

Brown leads the league in receiving yards with 1509 yards and nine touchdowns on 99 receptions. 

Follow the game here.

