Report: Marvin Lewis To Leave Bengals After 15 Seasons

Marvin Lewis is leaving the Bengals after the season ends. 

By Chris Chavez
December 17, 2017

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis is planning to leave the team after 15 seasons to pursue opportunities elsewhere, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lewis was hired by the Bengals in 2003 and is the second-longest tenured head coach with a team behind Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Lewis' contract was set to expire at the end of the season. The contracts for several other assistant coaches will also expire at the end of the year.

Lewis is reportedly could be interested in another head coaching opportunity or working in another team's front office. He has a 123-111-3 record in his time with the Bengals.

He is 0–7 in the playoffs, which is the record for most playoff losses by a coach without a win. One of the most gut-wrenching losses in his playoff career was the 2016 AFC Wild Card game, where the Bengals rallied to a late 16–15 lead before collapsing and seeing the Pittsburgh Steelers knock a field goal with 18 seconds to win. In other wild-card round losses, the Bengals have lost by as few as six points to the Houston Texans in 2012 and as many as 21 to the Steelers in 2005.

The Bengals are 5–8 and sit in third place in the AFC North. They will play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. 

