NFL Week 15 Injury Tracker: Steelers' Antonio Brown Questionable to Return to Patriots Game

Here are the notable injuries in Week 15 of the NFL.

By Chris Chavez
December 17, 2017

A number of NFL players went out their team's games with injuries on Sunday.

Below is a full list of injuries that we’re tracking.

Antonio Brown, Steelers – Left Calf, Questionable 

The Steelers wide receiver was being evaluated after getting injured trying to grab a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the endzone in the second quarter. 

Davante Adams, Packers – Concussion, Out

The Packers wide receiver was being evaluated for a concussion after a helmet-to-helmet hit with Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis.

Jeremy Maclin, Ravens – Knee, Out

The Ravens ruled him out for the rest of the game against the Browns.

Austin Ekeler, Chargers – Hand, Out

The Los Angeles Chargers rookie running back broke his hand in the 30–13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. His season is cut short.

Landon Collins, Giants – Ankle, Out

Before the game, Collins was doubtful to play.

Marquise Lee, Jaguars – Ankle, Questionable

Lee headed to the locker room in the first quarter.

Leonard Williams, Jets – Head Injury, TBD

Williams left in the third quarter.

E.J. Gaines, Bills – Knee, Out

Gaines was hurt in the third quarter against the Bills and was replaced by Shareece Wright.

George Iloka, Bengals – Shoulder Injury

Iloka came back into the game shortly after a shoulder injury in the first quarter but was knocked out for the rest of the game and listed as doubtful.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters