A number of NFL players went out their team's games with injuries on Sunday.

Below is a full list of injuries that we’re tracking.

Antonio Brown, Steelers – Left Calf, Questionable

The Steelers wide receiver was being evaluated after getting injured trying to grab a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the endzone in the second quarter.

#84 Antonio Brown sustained a left calf injury.



His return is questionable to tonight's game. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 17, 2017

Davante Adams, Packers – Concussion, Out

The Packers wide receiver was being evaluated for a concussion after a helmet-to-helmet hit with Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis.

Thomas Davis probably got a fine coming. @acmepackingco pic.twitter.com/8sTzph5C3q — Clay Wendler (@ClayWendler) December 17, 2017

Jeremy Maclin, Ravens – Knee, Out

The Ravens ruled him out for the rest of the game against the Browns.

Austin Ekeler, Chargers – Hand, Out

The Los Angeles Chargers rookie running back broke his hand in the 30–13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. His season is cut short.

Landon Collins, Giants – Ankle, Out

Before the game, Collins was doubtful to play.

Marquise Lee, Jaguars – Ankle, Questionable

Lee headed to the locker room in the first quarter.

Leonard Williams, Jets – Head Injury, TBD

Williams left in the third quarter.

E.J. Gaines, Bills – Knee, Out

Gaines was hurt in the third quarter against the Bills and was replaced by Shareece Wright.

George Iloka, Bengals – Shoulder Injury

Iloka came back into the game shortly after a shoulder injury in the first quarter but was knocked out for the rest of the game and listed as doubtful.