Here are the notable injuries in Week 15 of the NFL.
A number of NFL players went out their team's games with injuries on Sunday.
Below is a full list of injuries that we’re tracking.
Antonio Brown, Steelers – Left Calf, Questionable
The Steelers wide receiver was being evaluated after getting injured trying to grab a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the endzone in the second quarter.
#84 Antonio Brown sustained a left calf injury.— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 17, 2017
His return is questionable to tonight's game.
Davante Adams, Packers – Concussion, Out
The Packers wide receiver was being evaluated for a concussion after a helmet-to-helmet hit with Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis.
Thomas Davis probably got a fine coming. @acmepackingco pic.twitter.com/8sTzph5C3q— Clay Wendler (@ClayWendler) December 17, 2017
Jeremy Maclin, Ravens – Knee, Out
The Ravens ruled him out for the rest of the game against the Browns.
Austin Ekeler, Chargers – Hand, Out
The Los Angeles Chargers rookie running back broke his hand in the 30–13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. His season is cut short.
Landon Collins, Giants – Ankle, Out
Before the game, Collins was doubtful to play.
Marquise Lee, Jaguars – Ankle, Questionable
Lee headed to the locker room in the first quarter.
Leonard Williams, Jets – Head Injury, TBD
Williams left in the third quarter.
E.J. Gaines, Bills – Knee, Out
Gaines was hurt in the third quarter against the Bills and was replaced by Shareece Wright.
George Iloka, Bengals – Shoulder Injury
Iloka came back into the game shortly after a shoulder injury in the first quarter but was knocked out for the rest of the game and listed as doubtful.