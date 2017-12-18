Panthers LB Thomas Davis Suspended Two Games for Hit on Davante Adams

The incident took place during the third quarter of Sunday's game between the Panthers and Packers.

By Stanley Kay
December 18, 2017

The NFL is suspending Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis two games for an illegal hit that concussed Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, the league announced Monday. 

Davis will appeal the ban, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports

The incident took place during the third quarter of Sunday's game between the Panthers and Packers. Davis drilled Adams with an illegal blindside hit with helmet-to-helmet contact. 

In issuing the suspension, NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan cited Davis's targeting of a defenseless player. 

Davis apologized in a tweet to Adams on Monday after the Packers wide receiver tweeted about the play. Adams had called out Davis for "head hunting" after the hit.

"I understand your frustration and I do apologize for the hit!" Davis tweeted on Monday morning. "In no way was I trying to hurt you. My first instinct was turn and make a block. In all sincerity I do apologize. I truly respect you as a player and I made a mistake!"

The Panthers' 31–24 victory over the Packers improved Carolina's record to 10–4. If Davis's suspension is upheld, he would return to the team after the completion of their final regular season game. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters