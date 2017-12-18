The NFL is suspending Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis two games for an illegal hit that concussed Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, the league announced Monday.

Davis will appeal the ban, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The incident took place during the third quarter of Sunday's game between the Panthers and Packers. Davis drilled Adams with an illegal blindside hit with helmet-to-helmet contact.

In issuing the suspension, NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan cited Davis's targeting of a defenseless player.

Davis apologized in a tweet to Adams on Monday after the Packers wide receiver tweeted about the play. Adams had called out Davis for "head hunting" after the hit.

"I understand your frustration and I do apologize for the hit!" Davis tweeted on Monday morning. "In no way was I trying to hurt you. My first instinct was turn and make a block. In all sincerity I do apologize. I truly respect you as a player and I made a mistake!"

The Panthers' 31–24 victory over the Packers improved Carolina's record to 10–4. If Davis's suspension is upheld, he would return to the team after the completion of their final regular season game.