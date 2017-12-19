Redskins safety Su’a Cravens says he was racially profiled by a police officer in Northern Virginia during a traffic stop late last month.

In a series of tweets on Monday afternoon, Cravens said the officer “racially profiled me, followed me to the store, yanked and slammed me against my car, cuffed me and threw me in the back of his squad car” when he was pulled over for speeding. The officer also falsely accused Cravens of smelling like marijuana and fruitlessly searched the car for evidence of drugs, he said. The officer also called for backup.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Cravens was pulled over for driving 39 mph in a 25-mph zone near a middle school on Nov. 29, and for having tinted windows. The department denied it was an instance of racial profiling.

“The driver was detained for officer safety for a short period of time after he repeatedly failed to comply with the deputy’s commands regarding staying in his vehicle and removing his hands from his pockets,” a police spokesman said. “Two additional deputies arrived on scene to assist on the traffic stop for officer safety.”

Cravens has not played for Washington this season after walking away from football before the start of the regular season. His agent said in a statement last week that Cravens had been treated for post-concussion syndrome and hopes to return to the field next season.