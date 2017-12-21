The Seahawks are being fined $100,000 for violating the league's concussion protocol on Nov. 9, the league announced Thursday.

The fine comes because of the way Seattle handled Russell Wilson when it appeared the quarterback may have suffered a concussion in a Thursday Night game against the Cardinals.

A joint statement from the league and the NFLPA reads, "The results of the joint review determined that the protocol was triggered when Mr. Wilson was directed to the sideline for an evaluation after the referee, Walt Anderson, concluded that a medical examination was warranted. Nonetheless, the required evaluation was not conducted and Mr. Wilson was permitted to return to the game without an evaluation. Once it is determined that a medical examination is warranted, a player may only be cleared to return by the medical staff; Mr. Wilson’s return to the field without a sideline concussion evaluation was therefore in violation of the Concussion Protocol. Subsequently the team medical staff did examine the player and clear him per the protocol."

Wilson went 22-for-32 for 238 yards and two touchdowns in a 22-16 Seahawks win.

The Seahawks released a statement saying they accept the results from the NFL-NFLPA's joint investigation and any misstep in their handling of the concussion protocol was "unintentional and the result of confusion on the sideline."