Report: Seahawks Violated Concussion Protocol

Seahawks reportedly violated concussion protocol by allowing Russell Wilson to re-enter during Thursday night's game

By Scooby Axson
November 12, 2017

The Seattle Seahawks violated the league concussion protocol during Thursday night game against the Arizona Cardinals after they allowed quarterback Russell Wilson to re-enter the game before going to the locker room and being cleared by the appropriate medical personnel, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

The team can be fined up to $150,000 according to the league's rules.

In the third quarter of Seattle's 22–16 victory, Wilson was hit on the chin by Cardinals linebacker Karlos Dansby. Before the next play was snapped, referee Walt Anderson ordered Wilson to go to the sideline so he could checked out by the medical staff.

Wilson pleaded his case and said he was fine, but went to the sidelines anyway. Wilson sat down on a table and the medical tent was about to be erected, but Wilson stepped out and returned to the game after one play.

League rules stipulate that any player that has concussion systems won't be allowed to participate unless both a team physician and an independent neurological consultant clears the player to return to the field.

After the Seahawks punted, Wilson went back to the tent to get checked out and played the remainder of the game.

