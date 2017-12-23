How to Watch Colts vs. Ravens: Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Colts vs. Ravens.

By Scooby Axson
December 23, 2017

The Baltimore Ravens are still in the hunt for a playoff berth, but probably need to win their final two games to punch their playoff ticket.

First up for the Ravens are the lowly Indianapolis Colts.

The Ravens come in with a stout defense, racking up 38 sacks so far this season and also a league leading +17 turnover ratio, including 22 interceptions.

That's bad news for Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who has been sacked 49 times in 2017.

The teams have two of the worst passing offenses in the NFL, with the Ravens being the NFL's only team averaging less than six yards per passing attempt.

How to watch

Time: Saturday, December 23, 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

