The Bills are back in the playoffs for the first time since 1999 and they want to celebrate.

Buffalo picked up a 22-16 win in Miami Sunday, but the team needed some help if it was still going to go to the postseason.

That help came from the Bengals, who were in Baltimore taking on the Ravens. If the Ravens won, they were in the playoffs, but if they lost, the Bills would get in. With less than a minute left in the game, the Bengals made the Bills' dream a reality when Andy Dalton connected with Tyler Boyd on a fourth-and-12 for a 49-yard game-winning touchdown.

To show their gratitude for what the Bengals did, the Bills decided they will send a gift to Cincinnati: chicken wings.

If only teams knew in years past they would get free wings if they could find a way to help the Bills make the playoffs.