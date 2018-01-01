Report: Packers GM Ted Thompson Will Transition to New Role With Team

Big news for the Green Bay Packers. 

By Stanley Kay
January 01, 2018

Packers general manager Ted Thompson will transition to a new role with the team, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports

Green Bay will start the hiring process to replace Thompson as general manager, according to Rapoport. 

Thompson has served as Green Bay's general manager since 2005. Since he took over, the Packers are 125-82-1 with one Super Bowl title, which came during the 2010 season. 

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported that the Packers' reorganization of the front office won't stop with Thompson. Team president Mark Murphy is tasked with assigning new responsibilities to current members of the front office, according to Mortensen. 

The Packers finished the season 7–9 after losing to the Lions on Sunday. Green Bay's 2017 campaign was set back by an Aaron Rodgers collarbone injury that kept him out for a good chunk of the season. 

