Buffalo Bills fans are huge fans of Andy Dalton right now. That's because the Bengals quarterback threw a 52-yard touchdown on a 4th-and-12 to beat the Ravens, a victory that clinched the Bills' first playoff berth since 1999.

So Bills fans are expressing their gratitude in literally the best way possible: they've decided to donate to the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation, Dalton's charity that helps children with serious illnesses and disabilities. Dalton posted a video Tuesday that said the foundation has received over 7,000 donations totaling more than $170,000 dollars.

Update: 7,000 donors, $170,000. This is incredible. Let’s keep it up! pic.twitter.com/fOEwEyCCfR — Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) January 3, 2018

Dalton told reporters that most of the donations have been for $17, ostensibly because his touchdown pass sent Buffalo to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years. Awesome.

It's not the only gesture the Bills have made to thank the Bengals for beating the Ravens—shortly after the game on Sunday, the Bills released a letter thanking the Bengals and announced that they'll be sending them wings.