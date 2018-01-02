Bengals Sign Head Coach Marvin Lewis To Two-Year Contract Extension Through 2019

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed a two-year contract extension with head coach Marvin Lewis to keep him at the helm through the 2019 season.

Lewis met with the team's ownership on Monday to discuss the future plans.

“My job is to win a World Championship," Lewis said, according to a tweet from the team. "We have a talented roster full of veteran leaders and emerging young stars and I am committed to making the necessary improvements to put this team in the best position to win.”

The Bengals missed the playoffs at the end of the season with a 7–9 record. Lewis' contract and his 15th season as head coach came to an end with a 31–27 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Bengals had reached the playoffs in five consecutive seasons from 2011 to 2015. Under Lewis, the Bengals are 0–7 in the playoffs, which is the worst postseason coaching record in NFL history.

His 125 career victories for the Bengals are the most in franchise history.

Lewis is the second-longest active tenured coach in the NFL behind Bill Belichick's 18 years with the New England Patriots.

A press conference for Lewis will be held on Wednesday afternoon.