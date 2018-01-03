Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, who is widely considered the top running back prospect for the 2018 NFL draft, has signed with Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports agency,

ESPN's Darren Rovell first reported the news.

Barkley rushed for 1,271 yards and 18 touchdowns this season in leading the Nittany Lions to an 11-2 record. He rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns in Penn State's 35-28 win over Washington in the Fiesta Bowl, and he's projected to be a top ten pick.

There's a good chance this will be the third time in four years that Roc Nation, which operates as a partnership with CAA Sports, represents the first running back picked in the draft. In 2015, Roc Nation represented Todd Gurley, who went tenth overall. Last year, the agency represented fourth overall pick Leonard Fournette.

Jay-Z founded the agency in 2013 and had to sell his stake in the Brooklyn Nets to avoid a conflict of interest.

The agency also represents NFL stars Ndamukong Suh and Dez Bryant, as well as stars from other sports including Kevin Durant and Robinson Cano.