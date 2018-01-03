Penn State RB Saquon Barkley Signs With Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports Agency

Barkley joins NFL running back stars Leonard Fournette and Todd Gurley on Roc Nation's roster. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 03, 2018

Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, who is widely considered the top running back prospect for the 2018 NFL draft, has signed with Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports agency,

ESPN's Darren Rovell first reported the news. 

Barkley rushed for 1,271 yards and 18 touchdowns this season in leading the Nittany Lions to an 11-2 record. He rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns in Penn State's 35-28 win over Washington in the Fiesta Bowl, and he's projected to be a top ten pick. 

There's a good chance this will be the third time in four years that Roc Nation, which operates as a partnership with CAA Sports, represents the first running back picked in the draft. In 2015, Roc Nation represented Todd Gurley, who went tenth overall. Last year, the agency represented fourth overall pick Leonard Fournette.

Jay-Z founded the agency in 2013 and had to sell his stake in the Brooklyn Nets to avoid a conflict of interest. 

The agency also represents NFL stars Ndamukong Suh and Dez Bryant, as well as stars from other sports including Kevin Durant and Robinson Cano.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters