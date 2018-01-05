Antonio Brown, Aaron Donald Lead AP All-Pro Team

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown named unanimous choice on AP All-Pro Team

By Scooby Axson
January 05, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was the only player named a unanimous choice on The Associated Press 2017 NFL All-Pro Team, released Friday.

Brown was one of four repeaters from last year's first-team, joining Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and punter Johnny Hekker and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner.

The Rams had six All-Pros on the squad: kicker Greg Zuerlein and kick returner Pharoh Cooper, running back Todd Gurley and left tackle Andrew Whitworth joining Donald and Hekker.

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly and Hekker made the All-Pro team for the fourth time.

Below are the first-time selections, voted on by 50 media members who regularly cover the league.

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Tom Brady, New England

Running Back — Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

Flex — Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh

Tight End — Rob Gronkowski, New England

Wide Receivers — Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

Left Tackle — Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams

Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Left Guard — Andrew Norwell, Carolina

Right Guard — David DeCastro, Pittsburgh

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Calais Campbell, Jacksonville; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Chandler Jones, Arizona; Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Bobby Wagner, Seattle

Cornerbacks — Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville; Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota

Safeties — Kevin Byard, Tennessee; Harrison Smith, Minnesota

Defensive Back — Darius Slay, Detroit

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams

Punter — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams

Kick Returner — Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams

Punt Returner — Jamal Agnew, Detroit

Special Teamer — Budda Baker, Arizona

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters