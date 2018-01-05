Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was the only player named a unanimous choice on The Associated Press 2017 NFL All-Pro Team, released Friday.

Brown was one of four repeaters from last year's first-team, joining Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and punter Johnny Hekker and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner.

The Rams had six All-Pros on the squad: kicker Greg Zuerlein and kick returner Pharoh Cooper, running back Todd Gurley and left tackle Andrew Whitworth joining Donald and Hekker.

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly and Hekker made the All-Pro team for the fourth time.

Below are the first-time selections, voted on by 50 media members who regularly cover the league.

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Tom Brady, New England

Running Back — Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

Flex — Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh

Tight End — Rob Gronkowski, New England

Wide Receivers — Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

Left Tackle — Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams

Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Left Guard — Andrew Norwell, Carolina

Right Guard — David DeCastro, Pittsburgh

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Calais Campbell, Jacksonville; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Chandler Jones, Arizona; Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Bobby Wagner, Seattle

Cornerbacks — Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville; Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota

Safeties — Kevin Byard, Tennessee; Harrison Smith, Minnesota

Defensive Back — Darius Slay, Detroit

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams

Punter — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams

Kick Returner — Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams

Punt Returner — Jamal Agnew, Detroit

Special Teamer — Budda Baker, Arizona