Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown named unanimous choice on AP All-Pro Team
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was the only player named a unanimous choice on The Associated Press 2017 NFL All-Pro Team, released Friday.
Brown was one of four repeaters from last year's first-team, joining Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and punter Johnny Hekker and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner.
The Rams had six All-Pros on the squad: kicker Greg Zuerlein and kick returner Pharoh Cooper, running back Todd Gurley and left tackle Andrew Whitworth joining Donald and Hekker.
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly and Hekker made the All-Pro team for the fourth time.
Below are the first-time selections, voted on by 50 media members who regularly cover the league.
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Tom Brady, New England
Running Back — Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
Flex — Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh
Tight End — Rob Gronkowski, New England
Wide Receivers — Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston
Left Tackle — Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams
Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia
Left Guard — Andrew Norwell, Carolina
Right Guard — David DeCastro, Pittsburgh
Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Calais Campbell, Jacksonville; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans
Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh
Linebackers — Chandler Jones, Arizona; Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Bobby Wagner, Seattle
Cornerbacks — Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville; Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota
Safeties — Kevin Byard, Tennessee; Harrison Smith, Minnesota
Defensive Back — Darius Slay, Detroit
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams
Punter — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams
Kick Returner — Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams
Punt Returner — Jamal Agnew, Detroit
Special Teamer — Budda Baker, Arizona