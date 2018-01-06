The Atlanta Falcons begin their quest to get back to their second straight Super Bowl when they take on the Los Angeles Rams in the first NFC Wild Card Playoff.

Atlanta won three of their last four games to make the playoffs, while the Rams took the NFC West a season after finishing 4–12.

Several Falcons stars are nursing injuries but are expected to play. Wide receiver Julio Jones (ankle/ribs) and running back Devonta Freeman (knee) both missed practice time this week.

The Rams led the NFL in scoring, thanks to the improved play of quarterback Jared Goff and the talents of MVP candidate Todd Gurley.

Gurley had 1,305 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns and added 64 catches for another 788 yards and six scores.

The teams last met in the postseason in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game in 2005. The Falcons routed the Rams 47–17 before losing the following week to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

How to Watch

Time: Saturday, January 6, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports App, NFL Game Pass