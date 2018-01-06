How to Watch Falcons vs. Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Falcons vs. Rams NFC Wild Card Playoff Game.

By Scooby Axson
January 06, 2018

The Atlanta Falcons begin their quest to get back to their second straight Super Bowl when they take on the Los Angeles Rams in the first NFC Wild Card Playoff.

Atlanta won three of their last four games to make the playoffs, while the Rams took the NFC West a season after finishing 4–12. 

Several Falcons stars are nursing injuries but are expected to play. Wide receiver Julio Jones (ankle/ribs) and running back Devonta Freeman (knee) both missed practice time this week.

The Rams led the NFL in scoring, thanks to the improved play of quarterback Jared Goff and the talents of MVP candidate Todd Gurley.

Gurley had 1,305 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns and added 64 catches for another 788 yards and six scores.

The teams last met in the postseason in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game in 2005. The Falcons routed the Rams 47–17 before losing the following week to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

How to Watch

Time: Saturday, January 6, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports App, NFL Game Pass

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters