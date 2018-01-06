Report: Patriots Preparing for Matt Patricia to Leave For Lions Job

The Patriots reportedly expect Patricia, 43, to leave to become the Lions next head coach. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 06, 2018

The Patriots are readying themselves for defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to leave, most likely for the Lions head coaching job, reports ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio

Patricia, 43, has been linked with a number of head coaching vacancies and has already interviewed with the Lions and Giants. He's also expected to interview for the Cardinals job on Saturday. 

The Lions fired Jim Caldwell after Detroit went 9-7 this year and missed the playoffs. He went 36-28 in four years at the helm.

Florio reports that Patricia would not formally accept a job until the Patriots season is over. New England is the No. 1 seed in the AFC and will host a Divisional Round game on Jan. 13. 

Patricia has been with New England since 2004 and has served as defensive coordinator since 2011. 

The Patriots allowed the fourth-most yards per game (366.0 yards) this season but allowed just 18.5 points per game, the fifth-best mark in the NFL. 

It's looking increasingly likely that the Patriots will lose both coordinators this offseason, as offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is also a hot commodity. He's already interviewed with the Giants and Bears. 

