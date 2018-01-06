Carolina Panthers Extend Coach Ron Rivera Through 2020

The move comes among uncertainty in Panthers ownership after owner Jerry Richardson announced his plans to sell the team. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 06, 2018

Panthers coach Ron Rivera received a new contract extension through 2020, the team announced Saturday, in a move that will give Carolina coaching stability. 

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news, adding the deal is worth $15.5 million. Rivera was originally under contract through 2018.

The move would come among uncertainty in Panthers ownership after owner Jerry Richardson announced his plans to sell the team. Richardson is under investigation for alleged workplace misconduct

Rivera signed a three-year, $19.5 million deal extension in 2016. 

Carolina is 64–47–1 with Rivera at the helm. The Panthers finished 11–5 this season and play the Saints on Sunday in the Wild-Card round. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters