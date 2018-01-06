Panthers coach Ron Rivera received a new contract extension through 2020, the team announced Saturday, in a move that will give Carolina coaching stability.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news, adding the deal is worth $15.5 million. Rivera was originally under contract through 2018.

The move would come among uncertainty in Panthers ownership after owner Jerry Richardson announced his plans to sell the team. Richardson is under investigation for alleged workplace misconduct.

Rivera signed a three-year, $19.5 million deal extension in 2016.

Carolina is 64–47–1 with Rivera at the helm. The Panthers finished 11–5 this season and play the Saints on Sunday in the Wild-Card round.