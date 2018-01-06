Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Suffered Concussion vs. Titans

Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce suffered a concussion in the first half of the AFC Wild Card Game against the Titans.

Scary moment. Travis Kelce has trouble standing up after taking a big hit to the helmet. pic.twitter.com/b1uvHtO1VH — 360°FantasyFootball (@360FFB) January 6, 2018

Tight end Travis Kelce is out with a concussion. pic.twitter.com/AtOcZ01lzz — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 6, 2018

Kelce was hit on the head while going to the ground after making a catch with just under two minutes remaining in the second quarter. He stumbled when he tried to get up and appeared to be woozy before jogging off under his own power.

He was taken to the locker room for further evaluation, and the Chiefs announced that Kelce will not return shortly after the second half began.

Kelce had four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown before the injury. The 28-year-old made a league-high 83 catches during the regular season for 1,038 yards and eight touchdowns.