By Scooby Axson
January 07, 2018

The Buffalo Bills are in the playoffs for the first time this decade and begin their quest for their first postseason victory in over two decades when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card Game.

The Bills' last playoff appearance was against the Tennessee Titans in the 1999 playoffs and were done in by the "Music City Miracle." The Bills got into the playoffs this seawson after the Balitmore Ravens lost on a last-minute touchdown pass to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Jaguars, who won the AFC South, are also returning to the playoffs after a long drought.

Jacksonville last appeared in the playoffs in 2007 and this season boaste a defense that ranked second in total defense, sacks, interceptions and points allowed and first in passing defense.

How to Watch

Time: Sunday, January 7, 1:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

