Panthers LB Thomas Davis Says 2018 Will Be His Last Year

Davis, 34, is a two-time Pro Bowler. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 12, 2018

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis has decided that he will retire after the 2018 season. 

Davis told NFL.com's Brooke Cersosimo of his plans, and the Panthers tweeted the following picture shortly thereafter. 

"I'm pretty sure coming back next year it'll be in a reduced role," Davis told Cersosimo. "Shaq has earned the right."

Davis is referring to Shaq Thompson, Carolina's first-round pick in the 2015 draft. 

Davis, 34, has spent the entirety of his 13-year career with the Panthers, who selected him out of Georgia with the 14th overall pick in 2005. A bit of a late bloomer, Davis did not make a Pro Bowl in any of his first 10 seasons but made back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2015 and 2016. 

He dealt with nagging injuries throughout the 2017 season but still played in 15 games and recorded 76 total tackles as well as 2.5 sacks. 

For his career, Davis has 1,017 tackles, 28.0 sacks, 18 forced fumbles and 13 interceptions. He had four tackles in the Panthers' 31-26 loss to the Saints in the NFC Wild Card round of the playoffs last Saturday. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters