Panthers LB Thomas Davis Says 2018 Will Be His Last Year

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis has decided that he will retire after the 2018 season.

Davis told NFL.com's Brooke Cersosimo of his plans, and the Panthers tweeted the following picture shortly thereafter.

"I'm pretty sure coming back next year it'll be in a reduced role," Davis told Cersosimo. "Shaq has earned the right."

Davis is referring to Shaq Thompson, Carolina's first-round pick in the 2015 draft.

Davis, 34, has spent the entirety of his 13-year career with the Panthers, who selected him out of Georgia with the 14th overall pick in 2005. A bit of a late bloomer, Davis did not make a Pro Bowl in any of his first 10 seasons but made back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2015 and 2016.

He dealt with nagging injuries throughout the 2017 season but still played in 15 games and recorded 76 total tackles as well as 2.5 sacks.

For his career, Davis has 1,017 tackles, 28.0 sacks, 18 forced fumbles and 13 interceptions. He had four tackles in the Panthers' 31-26 loss to the Saints in the NFC Wild Card round of the playoffs last Saturday.