Watch: Stefon Diggs' 61-Yard Walk-Off Touchdown Sends Vikings to NFC Championship

Stefon Diggs' 61-yard touchdown keeps the Vikings' Super Bowl dreams alive.

By Chris Chavez
January 14, 2018

Case Keenum connected with Stefon Diggs for a 61-yard walk-off touchdown to send the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC Championship with a 29–24 win over the New Orleans Saints. They will face the Philadelphia Eagles for a trip to the Super Bowl. 

There were four lead changes over the final three minutes of the game. This marks the first-ever "walk-off" touchdown in the fourth-quarter of a postseason game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Diggs was able to get away from Saints rookie safety Marcus Williams, who lowered his shoulder and accidentally hit cornerback Ken Crawley instead. The play was reviewed and Diggs stayed in-bounds so the touchdown was upheld.

Watch the incredible touchdown catch below:

The Eagles advanced to the NFC Championship game with a narrow 15–10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. 

The NFC Championship will start at 6:40 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field and will be broadcast on FOX.

