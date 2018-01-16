If Jaguars Win Super Bowl LII Two Bettors Will Make Around $100,000 Each

Who wouldn't put their money on Blake Bortles to deliver the Jaguars their first Super Bowl?

By Khadrice Rollins
January 16, 2018

Five days after the Patriots pulled off the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, someone decided to bet on the only thing more improbable than a team blowing a 25-point lead in the biggest game of the year: the Jaguars winning Super Bowl LII.

According to John Breech of CBS Sports, one Las Vegas bettor put $990 on the Jaguars winning Super Bowl LII at 100-to-1 odds at a William Hill Sportsbook on Feb. 10. If Jacksonville can win two more games this season and capture the first Lombardi Trophy in team history, the payout from that bet is $99,000.

Breech adds that another bettor made four wagers on the Jaguars in October ranging from $15 to $1,000 at odds stretching from 65-to-1 to 75-to-1 at the Wynn Sportsbook, and that bettor will collect nearly $110,000 if Jacksonville can deliver.

• Jalen Ramsey: 'We're going to the Super Bowl and We're Going To Win That B----'

What makes these bets so amazing is that practically nobody outside of Jacksonville's Malik Jackson thought this team, coming off the worst five-year stretch in team history (17-63), would win the Super Bowl. Most people probably didn't even think this team would make the playoffs. But if the Jaguars can go on the road and knock off the defending champion Patriots, they will be one win away from doing just that.

Who would have known that the easiest way to earn $100,000 is putting $1,000 on Blake Bortles to get through the AFC and win a game in February?

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters