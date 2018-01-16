Five days after the Patriots pulled off the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, someone decided to bet on the only thing more improbable than a team blowing a 25-point lead in the biggest game of the year: the Jaguars winning Super Bowl LII.

According to John Breech of CBS Sports, one Las Vegas bettor put $990 on the Jaguars winning Super Bowl LII at 100-to-1 odds at a William Hill Sportsbook on Feb. 10. If Jacksonville can win two more games this season and capture the first Lombardi Trophy in team history, the payout from that bet is $99,000.

Five days after Super Bowl LI, someone actually bet $990 on the Jaguars to win Super Bowl LII AND THEY GOT 100-to-1 odds. Could potentially win $99,000. Some of the biggest Super Bowl LII bets (via @WilliamHill) #Patriots #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/iPDbR5Grvm — John Breech (@johnbreech) January 14, 2018

Breech adds that another bettor made four wagers on the Jaguars in October ranging from $15 to $1,000 at odds stretching from 65-to-1 to 75-to-1 at the Wynn Sportsbook, and that bettor will collect nearly $110,000 if Jacksonville can deliver.

• Jalen Ramsey: 'We're going to the Super Bowl and We're Going To Win That B----'

What makes these bets so amazing is that practically nobody outside of Jacksonville's Malik Jackson thought this team, coming off the worst five-year stretch in team history (17-63), would win the Super Bowl. Most people probably didn't even think this team would make the playoffs. But if the Jaguars can go on the road and knock off the defending champion Patriots, they will be one win away from doing just that.

Who would have known that the easiest way to earn $100,000 is putting $1,000 on Blake Bortles to get through the AFC and win a game in February?