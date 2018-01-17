Tom Brady Named MVP by Pro Football Writers of America

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been named MVP by the Pro Football Writers of America, topping second-place finisher Todd Gurley to win his third PFWA MVP award. Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell, who's anchored a Jaguars defense that has led Jacksonville to an AFC Championship Game berth against Brady's Patriots, was named Defensive Player of the Year over the Rams' Aaron Donald.

Brady started all 16 games for New England this season and led the NFL with 4,577 passing yards to go along with 32 touchdown passes and just eight interceptions. His 102.8 passer rating was third-best in the NFL, and Brady guided New England to a 13-3 record despite a sluggish 2-2 start.

The PFWA and Associated Press have selected the same MVP in each of the past 13 seasons, which bodes well for Brady's chances of adding a third AP MVP later this month.

Interestingly enough, Gurley was named the PFWA's Offensive Player of the Year. The third-year running back led the NFL in yards from scrimmage (2,093) and total touchdowns (19) while finishing third in the league with 1,305 rushing yards. Gurley's 64 catches were a team high.

Campbell finished second in the league with 14.5 sacks as Jacksonville's defense finished second in both yards allowed and points allowed.