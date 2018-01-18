Seven NFL players will compete in a talent show to see who will be crowned the MVP: Most Valuable Performer.

The one-hour interactive talent show is set to be hosted by actor/rapper LL Cool J, and will be broadcast on CBS next Thursday, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The show is aimed to find the NFL player who has the most off-the-field talent. A panel of celebrity judges will evaluate each player’s performance during the live telecast.

The finalists are Brandon Williams, Justin Tucker and Alex Collins of the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart, Cody and Jacob Hollister of the New England Patriots, who will compete together, and Cleveland Browns guard Kevin Zeitler.

The contest began Dec. 1 with the first videos of 32 participating NFL players available online at Sports Illustrated’s website and allowed for fans to watch and vote for their favorite performer.

Williams and Tucker are scheduled to sing. Cody Hollister will also perform with his brother on the guitar. Collins will do Irish dancing, and Zeitler will be performing tricks with a dog.

During the Jan. 25 broadcast, viewers can place their vote on the final three on CBS.com.

Domata Peko (Denver Broncos) and Robert Nkemdiche (Arizona Cardinals) are the alternates should any of the finalists be unable to compete.