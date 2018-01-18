Over the last five seasons, only the Patriots and Saints tallied more yards than the Steelers (30,313). Yet, Pittsburgh OC Todd Haley will not have his contract extended. After six strong years in town, he's expected to be replaced by quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner. "I have made the decision to not renew the contract for offensive coordinator Todd Haley," coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement Wednesday. "I would like to thank Todd for his contributions to our offense the past six years, and we wish him the best in his coaching future."​

Haley's exit is reportedly the result of a poor relationship between him and Ben Roethlisberger. Midway through this season, Fichtner began standing on the sideline along with Haley in order to better communicate with Roethlisberger. In turn, the Steelers scored nine more points per game in their last eight games compared to their first eight. Coincidence? Maybe. This is Fichtner's first NFL coordinator job, though he filled that role at the University of Memphis before coming to Pittsburgh in 2007. As for his philosophy, here's what Fichtner said in November about the quarterback's role: "We just talked about him being that point guard, trying to get it to the right guy more times than not, in the right place where they can make a play and you have to trust these guys will make those plays."

If the Steelers are able to re-sign Le'Veon Bell, it will be up to Fichtner to help make that happen, and to prove that Pittsburgh's window hasn't closed—that the league's most talent-laden offense can make their first Super Bowl with Big Ben, Bell, and Antonio Brown playing together.

Not getting this newsletter in your inbox yet? Join The MMQB’s Morning Huddle.

HOT READS

NOW ON THE MMQB: Ben Baskin visited sudden hero Case Keenum ... Andy Benoit considers some of the weekend's most questionable coaching calls ... Conor Orr provides Logan Ryan's viewpoint of Tom Brady ... and more.

LATER TODAY: Albert Breer explains how conference championship teams are built ... Jenny Vrentas takes you inside the Bill Belichick—Nick Saban relationship ... and more. Stay tuned.

WHAT YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: Relive Sunday with Peter King's Monday column ... Rather than reading Steve Belichick's "Football Scouting Methods," read how Orr put it into practice ... and more.

PRESS COVERAGE

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

1. Referee Gene Steratore will work Super Bowl LII, a first for the 15-year NFL veteran official, the NFL announced Wednesday. That makes now the perfect time to re-read Peter King's 2013 three-part story​ on a week of Steratore's in-season life.

2. Coordinator moves weren't just limited to Pittsburgh Wednes. The Jets fired OC John Morton after one year in charge of an offense that finished 28th in yards. In Seattle, the Seahawks confirmed the firings of OC Darrell Bevell and DC Kris Richard, as well as the hiring of their replacements: Brian Schottenheimer and Ken Norton Jr. Seattle missed the playoffs this year for the first time since 2011.

3. The Cardinals are down to six coaching candidates with second interviews to come over the next week. Two of their targets have reportedly agreed to jobs elsewhere, while Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak reportedly also took his name out of the running.

4. Tina Becker, who is currently running the Panthers organization, is not well-known among Charlotte's power circles—and that makes her different, writes Tom Sorensen.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

5. On a Friday night in 1997, Brian Gutekunst was bartending when he got a call. "This is John Dorsey from the Packers calling," the voice on the other end said. "I just want to let you know, we’d like to see you up here. We’d like for you to start work Monday. Hopefully, you’ll be here." Gutekunst was there (at 7 a.m.) and he's been with Green Bay ever since. Here's his full story.

6. Four days into his Bears tenure, Matt Nagy has notched a win: keeping DC Vic Fangio in the building.

7. Some weird rules are keeping the Titans from interviewing some of their top candidates.

8. The Jaguars "have many options" for covering Rob Gronkowski. But will any of them be good enough?

9. Was Wednesday a bad day for you? Probably not as bad as it was for whichever Patriot Tom Brady jammed his throwing hand against, leading to negative x-rays.

10. Meet the guys who do the Eagles’ dirty work . . . laundry.

Have a story you think we should include in tomorrow’s Press Coverage? Let us know here.

THE KICKER

If you were wondering, here’s the story behind Matt Patricia's beard. Or, more accurately, the competing theories about it.

Question? Comment? Story idea? Let the team know at talkback@themmqb.com