Tom Brady needed four stitches to close on cut on his hand after he hit the buckle on a teammate’s helmet, 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Michael Felger reports.

“I heard it was a bloody mess but also that Brady’s been throwing the ball well,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo tweeted.

Stitches would explain why Brady hasn’t let his bare hands in view of a camera since the injury on Wednesday. He wore gloves on both hands in practice on Thursday and Friday and even wore the gloves as he addressed the media on Friday afternoon.

Brady did not participate at all in practice on Thursday and was listed as a limited participant on Friday. He declined to answer any injury-related questions during a four-minute session with the media after Friday’s practice.