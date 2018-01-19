Tom Brady’s much-anticipated press conference Friday didn’t provide any answers about his injured throwing hand.

Brady made it clear right from the moment he stepped to the microphone that he wasn’t shedding any light on the status of his right hand: “I’m not talking about that.” He repeated that answer whenever he was asked specifically about the hand. To questions about whether he would play on Sunday, Brady said simply “We’ll see.”

The puzzling thing was that Brady did the entire four-minute session while wearing the same red gloves he wore on the practice field the past two days. He was similarly mum on the topic of the gloves.

Brady was injured during practice on Wednesday and did not participate in Thursday’s practice.

The Patriots can’t be too concerned about Brady’s status for Sunday because they haven’t picked up another quarterback as an insurance policy behind Brian Hoyer.